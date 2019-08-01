A group buying program which has prompted more than 600 rooftop arrays across 14 boroughs in the capital is set to be extended next month with officials hoping another 700-1,000 households will embrace the scheme by June.Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has signed off on a £200,000 plan to launch the third phase of a group buying program which could drive up to 2.5 MW of new solar rooftop capacity in the English capital. The first two stages of the Solar Together London scheme resulted in 624 solar rooftops with a combined generation capacity of 1.43 MW being installed across 14 London boroughs - and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...