SDV 2025 ZDP plc (SDVP) SDV 2025 ZDP plc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Aug-2019 / 16:10 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* *SDV 2025 ZDP plc* The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 31/07/2019) of GBP56.43m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 31/07/2019) of GBP40.98m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 31/07/2019 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 196.57p 20,850,000 including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 193.44p excluding current period revenue* *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 31/07/2019 ISIN: GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP Sequence No.: 15408 EQS News ID: 850625 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 01, 2019 10:10 ET (14:10 GMT)