Stork to expand its UK operations with plans to open a new site in northeast England

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that Stork, part of Fluor's Diversified Services segment, was awarded a contract extension by Centrica Storage Limited to continue providing fabric maintenance and associated services for the company's UK onshore and offshore oil and gas assets. Fluor booked the undisclosed contract value in the second quarter of 2019.

"Stork is extremely pleased to deepen our long-term relationship with Centrica in the UK by providing services to extend the life and efficiency of its assets in the northeast of England," said Taco de Haan, Stork's president. "Stork's multidisciplined team will provide a single point of interface for Centrica to provide greater efficiencies and a stronger integrated partnership that together will establish leading performance in safety, excellence, teamwork, operations and project value."

Centrica Storage Limited produces and processes gas from the Rough Gas Field in the Southern North Sea, 18 miles off the East Yorkshire coast on behalf of Centrica plc, an international energy and services company.

The contract extension took effect in June 2019 and sees Stork secure its first evergreen contract in the UK that will automatically renew each year with an annual review of performance. Stork's scope of work to ensure the reliability of assets includes specialist access systems including scaffolding, integrity engineering, non-destructive testing, bolting services, advanced online desanding as well as surface preparation and coatings.

The assets included in the contract are Easington Gas Terminal, East Yorkshire and offshore platforms in the Rough Gas Field, which is located in the Southern North Sea.

Stork has been providing maintenance services at Centrica's UK on a fixed term contract since 2009.

About Stork

Stork, a Fluor company, continually improves the performance of its clients' assets through a wide range of integrated, innovative and data-driven solutions, from operations and maintenance and to turnarounds and modifications. We are committed to growing our clients' business sustainably and successfully by setting new standards of excellence in asset management. Underpinned with our core values, Safety, Integrity, Teamwork, Client Focus and Excellence, we aim to be the industry reference, every day, everywhere. For more information, please visit www.stork.com or follow us on Twitter @StorkTS.

About Fluor Corporation

Founded in 1912, Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company that transforms the world by building prosperity and empowering progress. Fluor serves its clients by designing, building and maintaining safe, well executed, capital-efficient projects around the world. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor ranks 164 on the Fortune 500 list with revenue of $19.2 billion in 2018 and has more than 53,000 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

