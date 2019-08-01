Regulatory News:

Carmila (Paris:CARM) announces that it has made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers its half-yearly Financial Report as of 30 June 2019.

It can be consulted on Carmila's website www.carmila.com

This report consists of the attestation of the person responsible, the half-yearly activity report, the interim financial statements for the six-month period ended 30 June 2019 and the report of the statutory auditors on the six-month financial information.

Next events and publications:

23 October 2019 (after marketclose): Q3 2019 activity

About Carmila

Carmila was founded by Carrefour and large institutional investors in order to develop the value of shopping centers anchored by Carrefour stores in France, Spain and Italy. As at 30 June 2019, its consists of 215 shopping centers in France, Spain and Italy, mostly leaders in their catchment areas, and was valued at Euro 6.4 bn. Inspired by a genuine retail culture, Carmila's teams include all of the expertise dedicated to retail attractiveness: leasing, digital marketing, specialty leasing, shopping centre management and portfolio management.

Carmila is listed on compartment A of Euronext-Paris market under the ticker CARM and benefits from the "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status.

On September 18, 2017, Carmila joined the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate (EMEA Region) indices.

On September 24, 2018, Carmila joined Euronext CAC Small, CAC Mid Small and CAC All-tradable indices.

