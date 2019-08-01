

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Hyundai Motor America reported that its sales for the month of July were 57,340 units, a 12% increase from last year.



On the retail front, Hyundai's sales increased 5%. Retail gains were led by Santa Fe (up 46%), Tucson (up 11%), Kona (up 42%) and Ioniq (up 13%). Retail SUV sales finished at 31,079 units, an all-time July high, representing a 61% mix of retail volume compared with 46% mix in July 2018.



Hyundai SUV sales grew 39% compared with July 2018.



