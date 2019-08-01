

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Senate has confirmed Kelly Knight Craft as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.



President Donald Trump's nominee was approved Wednesday by a vote of 56 to 34 with a few Democrats crossing the line.



Seven Democrat senators who are participating in this week's presidential primary debates in Detroit did not turn up.



The crucial post has been laying vacant after Nikki Haley's resignation came into effect on January 1.



Jonathan Cohen has been serving as the Acting U.S. Ambassador since then.



Trump had named Heather Nauert to replace Haley, but she withdrew her name from consideration.



Trump nominated Kelly Craft, the U.S. Ambassador to Canada, to the United Nations on February 22.



The 57-year old diplomat is a benevolent Republican fund raiser, who vowed during her confirmation hearing to continue efforts to push for UN reforms and fight against climate change.



Democrats had questioned her experience to the key diplomatic post, and expressed concern that being the wife of billionaire coal mining businessman Joe Craft, she may influence the Trump administration's policy on the coal industry.



Trump congratulated Kelly Craft on her confirmation. 'After having served so admirably as Ambassador to Canada, and having done an outstanding job no matter how difficult the task, Kelly will be fantastic at the United Nations', he said on Twitter Thursday.



'I'm confident our entire nation will be proud of the fine service she will render as our Ambassador to the United Nations,' Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell tweeted.



The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, who is the country's permanent representative to the global body, is charged with representing the United States on the U.N. Security Council and during almost all plenary meetings of the General Assembly.



