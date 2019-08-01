Food Processing Suppliers Association: PROCESS EXPO Announces Student Ambassador Program

McLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2019 / The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) has launched its first Student Ambassador Program as an important part of PROCESS EXPO 2019. This is a great opportunity for students to expose themselves to the food and beverage world while earning valuable experience. This program offers students the ability to earn volunteer hours, network with professionals within the food and beverage industry, engage with young professionals in food science, engineering, sales, and marketing roles, plus exposure to free educational sessions.

PROCESS EXPO, the global food equipment and technology show, takes place from October 8-11, 2019 in Chicago's McCormick Place, and represents the pinnacle of food technology bringing together the world's most successful food and beverage processors, packaging professionals, equipment manufacturers, and leaders in the field of academia.

"The opportunities for students are expanding significantly at PROCESS EXPO and this is just one example," said David Seckman, President & CEO of the Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA). "Launching this ambassadors program gets students involved in the industry early on and can help them make contacts and better understand the opportunities that are available within the industry as there as they start to consider potential career paths in the upcoming years"

Interested students can apply online at https://www.myprocessexpo.com/process-expo-student-ambassador-application/. Applications are due by Friday, August 16, 2019. For more information on the program please visit https://www.myprocessexpo.com/process-expo-student-ambassador-program/. If you have any further questions you can contact Alaina Herrera at aherrera@fpsa.org.

The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) is a global trade association serving suppliers in the food and beverage industries. The Association's programs and services support member's success by providing assistance in marketing their products and services, overall improvement in key business practices and many opportunities to network among industry colleagues. Programs and services to achieve these objectives include PROCESS EXPO (industry leading trade show), electronic media marketing, education, market intelligence, research, and advocation of critical industry issues such as food safety, sanitary design of equipment, and global trade.

FPSA members are organized in vertical industry councils which focus on specific needs and concerns that are unique to each industry sector. FPSA councils currently represent the Bakery, Beverage, Dairy, Pet Food, Prepared Foods and Meat sectors.

