

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks have moved sharply higher over the course of the trading day on Thursday, largely offsetting the sell-off seen late in the previous session. The major averages have all climbed firmly into positive territory, with the tech-heavy showing a particularly strong advance.



Currently, the major averages are off their best levels of the day but holding on to notable gains. The Dow is up 254.35 points or 1 percent at 27,118.62, the Nasdaq is up 118.33 points or 1.5 percent at 8,293.74 and the S&P 500 is up 27.96 points or 0.9 percent at 3,008.34.



The rebound on Wall Street comes as weaker than expected U.S. economic data has resurrected investors' hopes for future interest rate cuts.



Shortly after the start of trading, the Institute for Supply Management released a report unexpectedly showing a continued slowdown in the pace of growth in U.S. manufacturing activity in the month of July.



The ISM said its purchasing managers index dipped to 51.2 in July after edging down to 51.7 in June. While a reading above 50 still indicates growth in manufacturing activity, economists had expected the index to inch up to 52.0.



With the continued decrease, the purchasing managers index dropped to its lowest level since hitting 49.6 in August of 2016.



A separate report from the Commerce Department showed U.S. construction spending plunged by 1.3 percent to in June after falling by 0.5 percent in May.



The data reignited optimism about future rate cuts that was dashed by yesterday's comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.



The Fed cut interest rates as expected on Wednesday, but Powell spooked the markets by suggesting the move may not be the first in a series of rate cuts.



In his post-meeting press conference, Powell described the rate cut 'essentially as a mid-cycle adjustment to policy.'



Powell suggested that the rate cut should not be seen as 'the beginning of a lengthy cutting cycle,' adding, 'That is not what we're seeing now, that's not our perspective now.'



The comments from Powell were seen as likely to anger President Donald Trump, who predictably lashed out at the Fed chief in a series of posts on Twitter.



'What the Market wanted to hear from Jay Powell and the Federal Reserve was that this was the beginning of a lengthy and aggressive rate-cutting cycle,' Trump tweeted. 'As usual, Powell let us down.'



Trump did offer muted praise for the Fed's plan to end the reduction of bonds it is holding on its balance sheet in August, two months earlier than previously indicated.



'At least he is ending quantitative tightening, which shouldn't have started in the first place - no inflation,' Trump tweeted. 'We are winning anyway, but I am certainly not getting much help from the Federal Reserve!'



Software and computer hardware stocks continue to turn in some of the market's best performances in mid-day trading, with the Dow Jones U.S. Software Index and the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index surging up by 2.3 percent 2.2 percent, respectively.



Considerable strength has also emerged among biotechnology stocks, as reflected by the 2.3 percent gain being posted by the NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index.



Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) is posting a standout gain after the FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for its Bempegaldesleukin in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY) Opdivo for the treatment of patients with previously untreated unresectable or metastatic melanoma.



Gold stocks are also seeing considerable strength after falling sharply in the previous session, rebounding along with semiconductor, chemical, and housing stocks.



On the other hand, energy stocks have moved sharply lower on the day amid a steep drop by the price of crude oil. Crude for September delivery is tumbling $1.71 to $56.87 a barrel amid concerns about global energy demand.



Reflecting the weakness in the energy sector, the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index and the Philadelphia Oil Service Index are plunging by 4.1 percent and 3.4 percent, respectively.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower on Thursday, although Japan's Nikkei 225 Index bucked the downtrend and inched up by 0.1 percent. China's Shanghai Composite Index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index both slid by 0.8 percent.



Meanwhile, European stocks moved to the upside over the course of the session. The French CAC 40 Index advanced by 0.7 percent and the German DAX Index climbed by 0.5 percent, although the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index closed just below the unchanged line.



In the bond market, treasuries have moved notably higher on the heels of the disappointing economic data. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 5.5 basis points at 1.966 percent.



