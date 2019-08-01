Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc (LCCN LN) Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Aug-2019 / 18:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 31-Jul-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 18.9769 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5685008 CODE: LCCN LN ISIN: LU1841731745 ISIN: LU1841731745 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCCN LN Sequence No.: 15446 EQS News ID: 850807 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 01, 2019 12:05 ET (16:05 GMT)