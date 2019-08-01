(In conformity with the article 223-16 of the general regulation of AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Date
Total number of shares
Total number of voting rights
July 2019
76,319,060
Total number of voting rights
(including treasury shares): 76,319,060
Total number of voting rights
(excluding treasury shares):
73,360,022
Previous declaration
Date
Total number of shares
Total number of voting rights
June 2019
76,319,060
Total number of voting rights
(including treasury shares): 76,319,060
Total number of voting rights
(excluding treasury shares):
73,378,150
French limited company (société anonyme) with a share capital of 571,991,190 euros
Registered office: 16 rue des Capucines, 75084 Paris Cedex, France
Paris trade and company register: 592 014 476
