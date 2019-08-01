Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc (JPXU LN) Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Aug-2019 / 18:06 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc DEALING DATE: 31-Jul-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 118.9753 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 364364 CODE: JPXU LN ISIN: LU1646359882 ISIN: LU1646359882 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPXU LN Sequence No.: 15439 EQS News ID: 850793 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 01, 2019 12:06 ET (16:06 GMT)