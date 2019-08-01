

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The major European stock markets shook off a lower open and finished mostly higher on Thursday, although London never fully escaped negative territory.



Solid quarterly results fueled the turnaround, from the likes of Societe Generale, Barclays and Standard Chartered.



Societe Generale reported a second-quarter net income of 1.05 billion euros ($1.16 billion), surpassing analyst expectations. It surged 5.83 percent.



Barclays raised its interim dividend after reporting an 82 percent increase in half-year profit before tax, while Standard Chartered also saw first-half profit top forecasts.



British American Tobacco reported better than expected first-half sales, helped by higher demand for e-cigarettes and tobacco-heating products. It soared 6.89 percent.



The pound showed muted trading against its key counterparts in the European session on Thursday, after the Bank of England left its key interest rates unchanged and downgraded its growth projections.



The pan European Stoxx 600 was up 1.91 points or 0.50 percent at 387.68 after rising 0.2 percent in the previous session.



Germany's DAX added 64.11 points or 0.53 percent to finish at 12,253.15, while London's FTSE eased 1.91 points or 0.03 percent to 7,584.87 and the CAC 40 in France gained 38.52 points or 0.70 percent to 5,557.41.



In Germany, Deutsche Borse surged 5.30 percent, while Siemens tumbled 4.03 percent, Infineon Technologies spiked 2.35 percent, Deutsche Lufthansa climbed 1.46 percent and Deutsche Bank advanced 0.78 percent.



In France, Legrand advanced 2.57 percent, while BNP Peribas jumped 1.58 percent, Credit Agricole collected 0.83 percent and Vivendi dipped 0.64 percent.



In London, Royal Dutch Shell tumbled 5.01 percent, while Centrica skidded 2.81 percent, Rentokil Initial advanced 2.76 percent, Vodafone gained 1.05 percent and Tesco was up 0.31 percent.



