Discovery Gold Corp.: Discovery Gold Corporation (GRN Holding Corporation) Adds Jeff Sharkey to Its Strategic Advisory Board

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2019 / Discovery Gold Corporation. (OTCPINK:DCGD, the "Company"), which has announced a corporate name change to GRN Holding Corporation, is pleased to announce it has added Dr. Jeffrey Sharkey to its Strategic Advisory Board. Dr. Sharkey will assist the Company in its State, Federal, and International government affairs and regulatory efforts.

Dr. Sharkey is a nationally recognized marijuana and hemp government relations consultant based in the State of Florida. He was directly involved in the development of legislation creating the state's medical marijuana legislation in 2014 and each year's legislative expansion of the program. He is the founder and President of the Medical Marijuana Business Association of Florida which has provided rational policy guidance to policy makers and assists individuals with identifying and securing new business opportunities in the state's expanding medical marijuana industry.

In addition, Dr Sharkey has been directly involved legislation to create the state's new Hemp program, having authored the legislation for the Industrial Hemp Research program and most recently the State Hemp Plan authorized under the 2018 Federal Farm Bill. Dr. Sharkey is also a co-founder of Sunshine Hemp, Inc. which was recently issued the State of Florida's first public-private Hemp Planting permit in cooperation with Florida Agriculture and Mechanical University (FAMU).

"Dr. Sharkey has tremendous insights and experience in all aspects of marijuana and hemp policy at the state and national level and can help the company develop successful growth strategies in diverse markets across the U.S. We truly look forward to Jeff's guidance in moving DCGD forward", commented Justin Costello, CEO of the Company.

Regarding the appointment to the Advisory Board, Mr. Sharkey said: "I am very excited to be able to assist and spearhead DCGD's policy agenda and regulatory strategy as it looks to provide significant growth opportunities for investors in the marijuana and hemp markets. I look forward to working with DCGD".

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future.

