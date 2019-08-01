

ARMONK (dpa-AFX) - International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) fired as many as 100,000 employees in the last few years to become more appealing to millennials, Bloomberg reports.



According to the report, citing a deposition from a former vice president in an ongoing age discrimination lawsuit, IBM fired thousands of older workers to make the company appear as 'cool' and 'trendy' as Amazon and Google.



IBM is facing several lawsuits accusing it of firing older workers, including a class-action case in Manhattan and individual civil suits filed in California, Pennsylvania and Texas last year.



'We have reinvented IBM in the past five years to target higher value opportunities for our clients,' IBM said in a statement. 'The company hires 50,000 employees each year.'



The number of IBM employees has fallen to its lowest point in six years, with 350,600 global workers at the end of 2018, down 19% from 2013.



Alan Wild, former vice president of human resources, said IBM 'laid off 50,000 to 100,000 employees in just the last several years.'



In his deposition, Wild said IBM, which faced talent recruitment problems, wanted to show millennials that IBM was not 'an old fuddy duddy organization.' but 'a cool, trendy organization' like Google and Amazon, according to the document. In order to achieve that, IBM axed a large portions of its older workforce using rolling layoffs over the course of several years, according to court documents.



