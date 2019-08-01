First Bitcoin Capital Corp.: First Bitcoin Capital Corp Now Owns the Only USPTO Granted Patent for Bitcoin Kiosk/ATM

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2019 / FIRST BITCOIN CAPITAL CORP (OTC PINK:BITCF) ("the Company") a prolific generator of more than 100 unique cryptocurrencies and the developer of blockchain powered technology is proud to announce today that it has acquired http://legacy-assignments.uspto.gov/assignments/q?db=pat&reel=049886&frame=0552 U.S. Patent No. 9,135,787 - "Bitcoin Kiosk / ATM Device and System Integrating Enrollment Protocol and Method of Using the Same." Known as the "Bitcoin ATM patent" this patent is related to the purchase and sale of cryptocurrencies utilizing a Bitcoin ATM or kiosk that allows customers to purchase Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies by using cash, debit or credit cards.

Bitcoin ATMs do not require their users to have bank accounts, so customers can simply pay and instantly buy or sell Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies.

Greg Rubin, Company's Chief Executive Officer stated, "Being the first ever publicly traded company in the Bitcoin and Blockchain industry, we now have acquired one of the most important intellectual properties in this space, as we believe that this patent will provide us a unique and leveraged position, in addition to our other projects as we continue moving forward into the digital asset and cryptocurrency businesses. This patent complements our innovation in the field."

According to Coin ATM Radar, there are more than 3,000 Bitcoin ATMs in the United States as of July, 2019, with average daily 3.7 Bitcoin ATM installations in the US.

All Bitcoin ATMs and Kiosks manufactured and sold in the U.S., and all Bitcoin ATMs and Kiosks operated in the U.S. are believed to be subject to this patent and the company intends to enforce its right upon acquisition of same.

The Company has already begun negotiations with a major law firm that has a very successful track record in enforcing patent rights when working on a contingency basis.

U.S. Bitcoin ATMs represent 13.5 percent of all venues transacting in the digital currency worldwide, according to research by Larry Cermak, head of analysis at The Block.

It is expected that this number of Bitcoin ATMs will continue to rise in the near future with more and more people discovering bitcoin as a payment method and store of value.

First Bitcoin will develop strategies for structuring and implementation of an IP management plan. A business plan prepared by a third party foresees the owner of this unique Bitcoin patent earning more than 50 million dollars in profits over a 5 years period.

The acquisition of the Bitcoin ATM Patent was arranged through the facilities of IPOfferings LLC, a leading patent brokerage, patent valuation and IP consulting services firm."

About First Bitcoin Capital Corp

First Bitcoin Capital Corp (BITCF) began developing digital currencies, proprietary Blockchain technologies, and the digital currency exchange - www.CoinQX.com (in Beta) in early 2014. We saw this step as a tremendous opportunity to create further shareholder value by leveraging management's experience in developing and managing complex Blockchain technologies and in developing new types of digital assets. Being the first publicly-traded cryptocurrency and BlockChain-centered Company, we provide our shareholders with diversified exposure to digital cryptocurrencies and BlockChain technologies.

The Company began developing it's own blockchain and cryptocurrency called First Bitcoin (COIN:BIT) in 2016. Recently the Company updated the BIT wallet and added more functionality. Users are able to generate BIT through the processes of POW and POS mining. The First Bitcoin cryptocurrency has a current supply of 20,707,629,255 BIT. It is currently trading on LIVECOIN.net

