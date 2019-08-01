Progressive Planet Solutions Inc.: Progressive Planet Completes Sale of Lithium IP

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 01, 2019 / PROGRESSIVE PLANET SOLUTIONS INC. (TSXV:PLAN) ("Progressive Planet" or "PLAN") announces that it has completed the sale of its interest in early stage intellectual property relating to sulfur lithium battery research to SuperCap Technologies Corp. as first announced on July 11, 2019.

Closing of the transaction was subject to Exchange approval which was received on July 31, 2019.

With the closure of this transaction, PLAN continues to focus on developing markets for zeolite extracted from the Z-1 Quarry located in Cache Creek.

Progressive Planet is a Canadian based mineral exploration company with its flagship Z1 Zeolite Quarry in British Columbia. Progressive Planet is committed to using mineral resources to provide solutions for a livable planet.

