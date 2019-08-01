

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) reported earnings for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $11.6 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $13.4 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.6% to $482.74 million from $511.52 million last year.



Beazer Homes USA Inc. earnings at a glance:



