

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Apartment Investment & Management Co. (AIV) revealed earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $64.46 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $5.04 million, or $0.02 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.4% to $224.20 million from $250.19 million last year.



Apartment Investment & Management Co. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $0.51 vs. $0.54 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $224.20 Mln vs. $250.19 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.52 - $0.56 Full year EPS guidance: $2.15 - $2.23



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX