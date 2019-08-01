sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 01.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

44,645 Euro		-0,28
-0,62 %
WKN: A2PEBA ISIN: US03748R7540 Ticker-Symbol: AIV1 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,62
44,98
22:00
44,635
44,845
22:02
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT COMPANY
APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT COMPANY44,645-0,62 %
FN Beta