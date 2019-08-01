

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) released a profit for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $372 million, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $582 million, or $1.60 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $485 million or $1.33 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.3% to $5.09 billion from $4.79 billion last year.



Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $485 Mln. vs. $412 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.33 vs. $1.13 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.14 -Revenue (Q2): $5.09 Bln vs. $4.79 Bln last year.



