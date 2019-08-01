Sizmek Finalizes Peer39 Sale to Group of Industry Vets

- Group Led by Mario Diez and Alex White Completes Transaction Independent Contextual Data Company

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2019, the contextual data company, has been sold by Sizmek to a group of advertising industry veterans and will now operate as an independent company.



Mario Diez, most recently the CEO of PointRoll, oversaw the acquisition and will serve as the standalone company's new CEO. Alex White, who led Peer39's product and account teams for several years, will serve as COO.

The Peer39 acquisition has been in negotiations alongside and completely separate from Amazon's purchase of Sizmek's ad server and DCO product, which was announced on May 31. The companies did not disclose deal terms.

Amid regulatory and technology shifts in the industry, contextual data is perhaps more important than ever for advertisers and agencies leveraging programmatic media buying. This segment of the data market is likely to grow steadily in coming years, and companies like Peer39 are well positioned to capitalize on that increased interest.

"For years, those of us who have been selling different kinds of targeting and creative, especially in programmatic, have regarded Peer39 as an underutilized asset with a ton of potential," said Diez. "Contextual targeting is what advertising media has always been designed around, capitalizing on users' self-selected, contextual interest, and less on their profile or behavior."

Peer39 will continue providing the intelligence that helps advertisers understand, target, and safely deliver advertising with the highest levels of contextual relevance. The company is committed to continuing the great relationships it maintained with brands, agencies and tech platforms, and will look to serve as a vital component of a thriving, independent advertising technology ecosystem.

U.S. internet advertising revenues topped $100 billion in 2018, according to the IAB , as advertisers continued to look to reach consumers in engaging digital environments. As increased regulation and privacy tools enter the advertising landscape, tools like third-party behavioral audience data and tactics like retargeting will become more difficult. As these global trends continue, advertisers will increasingly turn to page environment intelligence to deliver targeted messages.

Regulation like GDPR has significantly limited the amount of data that advertisers can access, and clients are increasingly relying on first-party data. Charlie Fiordalis, regional managing partner at ad agency Mediacom, told Business Insider that, in some cases, advertisers initially lost up to 80% of the data they had access to shortly after the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation rolled out last year.

"It pushes us toward a place where we do a lot more contextual alignment," said Mr. Fiordalis.

About Peer39

Peer39 is an independent data company that provides the largest data set available in the digital advertising ecosystem. Every day, the industry's leading brands, agencies, and publishers trust Peer39's AI-powered semantic analysis engine to provide a holistic understanding of page content, meaning, and sentiment. We do this by analyzing the relationship between words on a page, the content of a video, or in an app, ensuring appropriate classification. As people's time and attention become more fragmented, Peer39 believes that to succeed, you need as much contextual understanding of your audience as possible. We believe that it's as much about the digital environment as it is about the physical environment. Only then can you deliver the right ad to the right user in the right context.