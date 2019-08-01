

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Western Union Co (WU) revealed a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit came in at $614.8 million, or $1.42 per share. This compares with $217.6 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Western Union Co reported adjusted earnings of $194.8 million or $0.45 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.0% to $1.34 billion from $1.41 billion last year.



Western Union Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $194.8 Mln. vs. $212.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.45 vs. $0.46 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.60 -Revenue (Q2): $1.34 Bln vs. $1.41 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.70 to $1.80



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX