

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) revealed earnings for second quarter that fell from last year.



The company's profit totaled $31 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $33 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Redwood Trust, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $43 million or $0.39 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Redwood Trust, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $43 Mln. vs. $37 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.39 vs. $0.42 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.38



