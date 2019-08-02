Showa Denko K.K., Public Relations Office, Tel: 81-3-5470-3235

TOKYO, Aug 1, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Showa Denko (SDK; TSE:4004) announces that its plan for establishing a new information platform has been approved by the government as one of the "Plans for Innovative Use of Data for Industrial Activities" under the Act on Special Measures for Productivity Improvement. The approval was given on July 18.In accordance with Article 22 of the Act, Minister for Internal Affairs and Communications as well as Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry approve capital investment plans for productivity improvement (in terms of labor productivity and return on investment) through coordination and utilization of data with prescribed cybersecurity measures. In cases of capital investments based on such approved plans, companies can receive government support in the form of tax credit and special depreciation.As announced on May 9 this year, SDK decided to introduce "SAP S/4HANA," an enterprise resource planning (ERP) system developed by SAP SE. Based on the system, SDK will establish a platform for unified management of information on sales, accounting and procurement pertaining to various sites it operates globally. The unified data under "SAP S/4HANA" will be supplied to new systems of sales target and profit/loss simulation, and analyzed. Thus, SDK will achieve a proactive management style by implementing effective measures based on "planning backward from a future image." Thus, SDK's plan for establishing the new information platform has been approved as a Plan for Innovative Use of Data for Industrial Activities.Under its medium-term business plan "The TOP 2021," SDK aims to maximize CUSTOMER Experience through full utilization of artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of things (IoT). By establishing the new information platform, SDK will continue increasing management efficiency and creating best solutions through integration of various products and services.