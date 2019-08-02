

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished lower in two consecutive trading days, surrendering more than 40 points or 1.3 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 2,910-point plateau and it's expected to open lower again on Friday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative thanks to deepening concerns over the trade war between the United States and China and the resulting plummet in crude oil prices. The European markets were up and the U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow the latter lead.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the financial shares, property stocks and oil and insurance companies.



For the day, the index fell 23.74 points or 0.81 percent to finish at 2,908.77 after trading between 2,901.75 and 2,927.34. The Shenzhen Composite Index slipped 8.24 points or 0.52 percent to end at 1,563.06.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.53 percent, while Bank of China lost 0.81 percent, China Construction Bank fell 0.53 percent, China Merchants Bank dropped 0.98 percent, China Life Insurance slid 0.40 percent, Ping An Insurance retreated 0.66 percent, PetroChina declined 0.77 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) skidded 0.76 percent, China Shenhua Energy gave away 0.78 percent, Gemdale tumbled 2.21 percent, Poly Developments plummeted 2.67 percent and China Vanke sank 1.18 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened higher on Thursday but pulled back sharply after President Donald Trump announced plans to impose a 10 percent tariff on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports.



The Dow shed 280.85 points or 1.05 percent to 26,583.42, while the NASDAQ lost 64.30 points or 0.79 percent to 8,111.12 and the S&P 500 fell 26.82 points or 0.90 percent to 2,953.56.



Trump accused China of failing to follow through on pledges to buy large quantities of U.S. agricultural products and stop the sale of Fentanyl to the U.S.



The new tariffs announced by Trump represent the latest escalation in the trade war between the U.S. and China, which has led to increasing concerns about the outlook for the global economy.



Crude oil prices cratered on Thursday after Trump announced plans to impose a 10 percent tariff on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports. West Texas Intermediate tumbled $3.61 or 6.24 percent to $54.28 per barrel as losses accelerated after Trump's announcement.



