

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mercedes-Benz USA reported July sales of 24,612 Mercedes-Benz models, a 22.9% increase over July 2018.



Mercedes-Benz Vans reported July sales of 2,878 units and smart reported 56, bringing MBUSA to a grand total of 27,546 vehicles for the month, an increase of 19.5%.



Separately, Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned (MBCPO) models recorded sales of 10,822 vehicles in July, an increase of 3.1% versus last year.



BMW of North America reported that its total vehicle sales were 25,842 unit in July 2019, down 1.7% from last year.



BMW brand sales increased 4.7 percent in July 2019 for a total of 23,015 over the 21,982 vehicles sold in July 2018.



For July, MINI USA reported 2,827 vehicles sold, a decrease of 34.2 percent from the 4,296 in the same month a year ago.



Nissan Group said that total U.S. sales for the month of July 2019 were 98,880 units, a decrease of 9.1 percent from the prior year. Kicks SUV sales were 6,576 units, up 177 percent. Frontier truck sales were 5,641 units, up 23 percent.



Audi of America, a unit of AUDI AG (AUDVF.PK), reported that its sales for the month of July 2019 increased by 0.8 percent to 19,370 vehicles, from last year. Total CPO sales increased 21% to 4,041 vehicles from the prior year.



Separately, American Honda reported that its total sales for the month increased 1.9 percent to 141,296 units from 138,602 units last year.



American Honda's total car sales for the month increased 1.9 percent to 59,759 units from the prior year. Total Truck sales also increased 3.1 percent year-over-year to 68,778 units.



Volkswagen of America, Inc. reported that its total sales were 31,188 vehicles in July 2019, an increase of 2.2 percent from last year.



Total car sales for the month declined 7 percent to 14,526 vehicles from the prior year. But, total SUV sales rose 14 percent to 16,662 vehicles from last year.



