AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - A (500) AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - A: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Aug-2019 / 07:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - A DEALING DATE: 01/08/2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 48.3762 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 100587532 CODE: 500 ISIN: LU1681048804 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 500 Sequence No.: 15502 EQS News ID: 850995 End of Announcement EQS News Service

