AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD - A (CW8) AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD - A: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Aug-2019 / 07:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD - A DEALING DATE: 01/08/2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 288.7537 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3264650 CODE: CW8 ISIN: LU1681043599 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CW8 Sequence No.: 15478 EQS News ID: 850947 End of Announcement EQS News Service

August 02, 2019 01:17 ET (05:17 GMT)