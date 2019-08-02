

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Vonovia SE (DAIMF), a German residential property company, Friday reported higher FFO for the half year, helped by the acquisitions of BUWOG and Victoria Park last year, and by the development business, new construction activity and further efficiency gains.



For the first half, Group FFO, or operating result after interest and taxes, rose to 609.1 million euros from 539.4 million euros, and FFO per share increased to 1.12 euros from 1.04 euros last year.



While adjusted EBITDA grew 22.2 percent to 872.8 million euros, profit fell 89.6 percent to 125.3 million euros.



The Group's rental income for the half year rose to 1.01 billion euros from 890.7 million euros.



Looking head to the full year, Vonovia said it expects Group FFO to rise to between 1.17 billion and 1.22 billion euros. The Group also said it plans to increase its investments further to between 1.30 billion and 1.60 billion euros in 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX