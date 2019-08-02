Chinese manufacturer Ginlong Solis' latest technology development, its fifth generation (5G) inverter, brings forward a new set of solutions for today's smart energy infrastructure.An inverter can be thought of as the 'brain of the operation' in a solar PV system, and as such, product selection has become more crucial than ever to address the increased complexity of today's evolving energy infrastructure. "Our latest technology focuses on stability, safety and reliability of the grid interconnection as well as the safety of the data management to support power plants," says Eric Zhang, sales ...

