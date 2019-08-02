sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 02.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

41,50 Euro		+0,82
+2,02 %
WKN: 120071 ISIN: GB0031215220 Ticker-Symbol: POH1 
Aktie:
Branche
Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,21
40,74
09:01
40,20
40,73
09:01
02.08.2019 | 08:04
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Carnival PLC - Carnival Corporation & plc Purchase of Shares

Carnival PLC - Carnival Corporation & plc Purchase of Shares

PR Newswire

London, August 1

Carnival Corporation & plc

Purchase of Shares

In accordance with Carnival Corporation & plc's (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) previously announced Share Repurchase Programme, Carnival Corporation & plc announces that Carnival plc has purchased:

Shares purchased: Carnival plc ordinary USD 1.66 shares

Date of purchase:01 August 2019

Number of shares purchased: 3,621 shares

Highest price paid per share:3721.0 pence

Lowest price paid per share:3710.0 pence

Average price paid per share:3719.4355 pence

Carnival plc intends to hold these shares in treasury

Following the above purchases, and including shares which have been purchased but not yet settled, Carnival plc holds 29,737,324 shares in treasury and has 187,608,319 shares in issue (excluding shares held in treasury by Carnival plc).

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Merrill Lynch International on behalf of Carnival plc as part of the share repurchase programme.

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: Carnival plc (ISIN CODE: GB0031215220)

Date of Purchase: 01 August 2019

Broker: Merrill Lynch International

Aggregated information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price, penceAggregated volume
London Stock Exchange3719.43553,621

Individual transactions:

Number of shares purchasedTransaction priceTime of transactionTrading Venue
73710.0013:29:46London Stock Exchange
73710.0013:29:46London Stock Exchange
153710.0013:29:46London Stock Exchange
203710.0013:29:46London Stock Exchange
783710.0013:29:46London Stock Exchange
1943710.0013:29:46London Stock Exchange
1943710.0013:29:46London Stock Exchange
163721.0015:10:54London Stock Exchange
793721.0015:10:54London Stock Exchange
793721.0015:10:54London Stock Exchange
793721.0015:10:54London Stock Exchange
1063721.0015:10:54London Stock Exchange
1063721.0015:10:54London Stock Exchange
323721.0015:11:10London Stock Exchange
433721.0015:11:10London Stock Exchange
13721.0015:13:55London Stock Exchange
163721.0015:13:55London Stock Exchange
493721.0015:13:55London Stock Exchange
953721.0015:13:55London Stock Exchange
1063721.0015:13:55London Stock Exchange
2003721.0015:13:55London Stock Exchange
853721.0015:14:08London Stock Exchange
903721.0015:14:08London Stock Exchange
1003721.0015:14:08London Stock Exchange
1003721.0015:14:08London Stock Exchange
2003721.0015:14:08London Stock Exchange
23721.0015:14:58London Stock Exchange
153721.0015:14:58London Stock Exchange
823721.0015:14:58London Stock Exchange
853721.0015:14:58London Stock Exchange
1133721.0015:14:58London Stock Exchange
1853721.0015:14:58London Stock Exchange
113721.0015:16:17London Stock Exchange
293721.0015:16:17London Stock Exchange
1143721.0015:16:17London Stock Exchange
1153721.0015:16:17London Stock Exchange
1723721.0015:16:17London Stock Exchange
2003721.0015:16:17London Stock Exchange
2003721.0015:16:17London Stock Exchange
2013721.0015:16:17London Stock Exchange

© 2019 PR Newswire

FN Beta