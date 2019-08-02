

WELLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand's consumer confidence deteriorated in July, survey data from ANZ showed on Friday.



The consumer confidence index fell to 116.4 in July from 122.6 in June.



The economy's perception of their current financial situation fell 3 points to 12 percent in July. Perception about the financial condition over the next year declined to 21 percent.



While the economic outlook for the next 12 months slid 13 points to 1.0 percent. The five-year outlook dropped 6 points to +11 percent.



The 'time to buy a major household item' sub-index decreased to 39 percent in July.



