Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Interim Dividend 02-Aug-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC INTERIM DIVIDEND The Company has declared an interim dividend in respect of the year 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2019. An interim dividend of 10.75p (2018: 10.50p) per Ordinary share will be paid on 27th September 2019 to the holders of Ordinary shares on the register at 30th August 2019, with an ex-dividend date of 29th August 2019. Maitland Administration Services Limited - Corporate Secretary 2 August 2019 ISIN: GB0007392078 Category Code: DIV TIDM: RIII LEI Code: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 15379 EQS News ID: 850281 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 02, 2019 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)