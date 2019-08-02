DJ ROSTELECOM PJSC: ROSTELECOM ANNOUNCES ITS IFRS FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AND HALF YEAR 2019

ROSTELECOM PJSC (RKMD) ROSTELECOM PJSC: ROSTELECOM ANNOUNCES ITS IFRS FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AND HALF YEAR 2019 02-Aug-2019 / 09:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. rostelecom announces its ifrs financial and operating results for the second quarter and half year 2019 Q2 2019 DIGITAL SEGMENT[1] GROWTH OF 11%; 13% INCREASE IN OIBDA[2]; NET PROFIT UP 40% Moscow, Russia - August 2, 2019 - Rostelecom PJSC (MOEX: RTKM, RTKMP; OTCQX: ROSYY), the largest digital service provider in Russia, today announces its consolidated financial results for the second quarter and half year of 2019 prepared in accordance with IFRS[3]. KEY ACHIEVEMENTS - Revenue grew by 4% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2019; - Digital segment sales increased by 11% in the second quarter, while its contribution to total revenue reached 57%; - OIBDA grew by 13 % in the second quarter of 2019 to RUB 27.2 billion; - Net profit increased by 40% and reached RUB 4.3 billion; - Free Cash Flow (FCF) [4] increased to RUB 11.4 billion in the second quarter of 2019. SECOND QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Revenue grew by 4% to RUB 80.2 billion compared to the second quarter of 2018 - OIBDA up by 13% to RUB 27.2 billion; - OIBDA margin grew by 2.9 p.p. to 33.9% compared to the second quarter of 2018; - Net profit increased by 40% to RUB 4.3 billion compared to the second quarter of 2018; - CAPEX[5] increased by 6% to RUB 15.2 billion (19.0% of revenue) from RUB 14.4 billion (18.7% of revenue) in the second quarter of 2018; - FCF improved to RUB 11.4 billion compared to RUB (0.8) billion in the second quarter of 2018; - Net debt[6] increased by 8% since the beginning of the year to RUB 201.6 billion, resulting in a Net Debt/OIBDA ratio of 1.9x. Key figures for 2Q 2019, RUB mln RUB million 2Q 2019 2Q 2018 change, y-o-y Revenue 80,160 77,365 4% OIBDA 27,162 23,983 13% OIBDA margin % 33.9% 31.0% - Operating Income 9,756 8,342 17% Operating margin % 12.2% 10.8% - Net Income 4,319 3,094 40% % of revenue 5.4% 4.0% - Capital Expenditure 15,243 14,442 6% % of revenue 19.0% 18.7% - Net debt 201,587 193,497 4% Net debt/ annualised OIBDA 1.9 2.0 - FCF 11,388 (832) 12,220 FIRST HALF YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS ? Revenue increased by 3% to RUB 158.8 billion compared to the first half of 2018; ? OIBDA increased by 13% year-on-year to RUB 53.5 billion compared to the first half of 2018; ? OIBDA margin grew by 2.7 p.p. to 33.7% compared to the first half of 2018; ? Net profit increased by 43% to RUB 10.0 billion compared to the first half of 2018; ? CAPEX[7] increased by 27% to RUB 37.6 billion (23.7% of revenue) from RUB 29.6 billion (19.3% of revenue) in the first half of 2018; ? FCF improved to RUB (3.2)[8] billion compared to RUB (6.7) billion in the first half of 2018. Key figures for 1HY 2019, RUB mln RUB million 6M 2019 6M 2018 change, y-o-y Revenue 158,827 153,568 3% OIBDA 53,543 47,534 13% OIBDA margin % 33.7% 31.0% - Operating Income 19,465 16,699 17% Operating margin % 12.3% 10.9% - Net Income 9,950 6,958 43% % of revenue 6.3% 4.5% - Capital Expenditure 37,586 29,567 27% % of revenue 23.7% 19.3% - Net debt 201,587 193,497 4% Net debt/ annualised OIBDA 1.9 2.0 - FCF (3,195) (6,681) 3,486 Mikhail Oseevskiy, President of Rostelecom, commented: "In keeping with our strategy priority, Rostelecom continues to develop its digital segment through the expansion of our customized digital services for different client segments. During the second quarter, Rostelecom launched RTK Key, an outdoor video surveillance solution for residential properties. The platform's capabilities can be enhanced by additional services available to developers, management companies and residents. Home video surveillance and smart intercom, which can be controlled via a mobile application, were the first products available on the platform. In future, the platform will be supplemented by other solutions such as remote meter readings, a smart gate bar, a digital key, and others as part of Rostelecom's broader plan to introduce a comprehensive cross-vertical line up of products including "smart household", "smart apartment building" and "smart city". We are seeing significant demand for virtual IT infrastructure from corporate and state companies. To ensure our cloud services offering remains competitive, we have expanded the bandwidth allocated to the virtual offering by 10 times to 10 Gb/s, we have significantly increased the availability and stability of services at all data centre sites, and we have also commenced commercial operation of an additional 800 rack spaces at the new "Udomlya" data centre. A good example of our strategy in action is the recent introduction of Solar MSS to the market as an updated ecosystem of cybersecurity services, which includes nine mutually integrated managed services. The technological core of this ecosystem is a platform built on breakthrough technology consisting of SD-WAN software-defined networks. The mix of technologies selected as part of Solar MSS ensures protection against all major types of attacks, while providing the ability to focus our offering on the most critical segments for each individual client organization. As Russia's leading monitoring and response centre, Solar JSOC supplements all Solar MSS services by providing expert analytics, cyber threat alerts and proven methods to counter hacking. During the first half of 2019, our centre recorded and prevented over 400,000 suspected cyber-attacks, enabling us to protect our clients' business interests. Our leading competency in the cyber security space has led to Rostelecom being entrusted for several years with securing the back-end infrastructure behind public Q&A sessions with President of Russia, with all cyber-attacks successfully repelled to date. As part of our active promotion of industrial Internet solutions, where our digital technologies and solutions enable corporate clients to realise efficiencies, a remote function has been launched to control SIM-cards on devices and sensors, operated in the M2M network. This has been designed to help businesses of all sizes to optimise their internal processes, provide new services, reduce costs and subsequently increase revenues. Together with LUKOIL we also launched the first smart wells in the Perm region fields, to help monitor and manage oil and gas equipment remotely. Our many operational achievements in the digital business segment led to strong financial results in the second quarter of 2019. The company recorded growth across all key indicators: revenue increased by 4%, operating profit before depreciation grew 13%, leading to a 40% increase in net profit. In addition, our free cash flow, which services our ability to maintain our dividend payments to shareholders, has significantly improved. The double-digit growth rate of our digital business points to the momentum the Company's transformation into a reliable digital partner for the citizens, businesses, and the State has achieved. We will continue to implement key strategic projects, develop digital ecosystems, invest in technological infrastructure and human capital, and we will strengthen our leadership in providing digital services to all types of clients." Sergey Anokhin, Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, added: "Rostelecom's results for the second quarter of 2019 drive our confident outlook for the future development of our digital segment and improvement of our internal efficiency. This enables us to enhance our guidance for the full year of 2019 on revenue and OIBDA, now we expect them to grow not less than 3%. As for the CAPEX programme, it remains unchanged within the range of RUB 65-70 billion, including the regulatory CAPEX amounting to RUB 7 billion, excluding the implementation of government programmes." KEY OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS Number of 2Q 2019 2Q 2018 change, y-o-y 1Q 2019 change, subscribers y-o-y (million): Internet 13.0 13.0 0.4% 13.0 0.1% access B2C: Broadband 12.0 12.0 0.1% 12.0 0.01% B2B: Broadband 1.0 1.0 4% 1.0 1% + VPN Pay TV 10.2 10.0 2% 10.2 0.03% Incl. IPTV 5.4 5.1 7% 5.4 1% MVNO 1.3 1.0 39% 1.3 6% subscribers Local 16.6 18.3 (9%) 17.0 (2%) telephony services ARPU[9] (RUB): 2Q 2Q 2018 change, 1Q 2019 change, y-o-y 2019 y-o-y Internet access B2C: Broadband 398 380 5% 397 0.4% B2B: Broadband 3,510 3,118 13% 3,266 7% + VPN Pay TV (B2C) 248 239 4% 249 (0.5%)

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 02, 2019 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Incl. IPTV 315 310 2% 317 (0.5%) Blended 544 516 6% 543 0.2% ARPU[10] Total subscriber base and ARPU 1) The total number of Internet subscribers among households grew by 0.1% to 12.0 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the corresponding period of last year; ARPU was up 5% year-on-year to RUB 398. 2) The total number of B2B Internet and VPN subscribers increased by 4% year-on-year to 1.0 million; ARPU grew by 13% year-on-year to RUB 3,510. 3) The number of pay-TV subscribers grew by 2% to 10.2 million households compared to the corresponding period of last year with average ARPU of RUB 248, up 4% year-on-year as well; ? The number of IPTV subscribers increased by 7% to 5.4 million, and ARPU also reached RUB 315; 4) The number of MVNO subscribers increased by 39% and reached 1.3 million users; 5) The number of local telephony subscribers decreased by 9% to 16.6 million. KEY EVENTS RELATING TO 2Q 2019 AND AFTER THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD Business news ? Rostelecom continues to develop and expand its range of products and services: ? A new offer "For friends" has been amended to include a new service - Internet connection with an OTT service provided by Wink. The offering is focused on the new "Internet for home" service subscribers, who prefer watching TV over a range of devices rather than through a TV set; ? The Wink platform is now available via software provided to all new IPTV subscribers across the territory covered by Rostelecom's Volga branch. By the end of the third quarter of 2019 Rostelecom plans to provide access to the platform to all subscribers across the country, providing current with the option of migrating to this new offering; ? As part of the "Smart Home" ecosystem: ? A new federal platform "RTK Key" was launched; Rostelecom plans to add new digital services for developers, managing companies and residents; the first products to be made available on the platform will be video surveillance of outdoor spaces and a smart intercom; ? Rostelecom has sold 100,000 cameras since the launch of the video surveillance service for households; ? Rostelecom launched a remote control service for SIM cards used on M2M devices and sensors; ? Within its MVNO project, the Company introduced a fully convergent offer across all offices within the Moscow regional network; the offer is to be launched country-wide by the end of 2019; ? Rostelecom continues to grow its digital segment: ? Rostelecom signed agreements with Nokia, Ericsson and Tele2 Russia to jointly develop 5G lab zones on 26.5-29.5 GHz and 3.3-3.8 GHz bands in Moscow and across a number of other cities in Russia; ? Rostelecom, Megafon and Nokia made the first international 5G video call within Russian networks; ? Rostelecom and Lukoil launched the first smart wells in the fields of the Perm region; the wells are equipped with tools for oil & gas equipment remote monitoring and control; ? As part of cybersecurity services: ? the largest Russian centre for information security monitoring and response to incidents recorded over 400,000 cyber-attacks in the first half of 2019; ? Rostelecom launched Solar MSS, Russia's largest ecosystem of cyber security services which supports Russian organisations on their path to digital transformation; ? Rostelecom successfully repelled cyber-attacks during the President's public Q&A session; ? Rostelecom expanded the functionality of its DDoS attacks service; it is now available to a wider range of organisations, thanks to the application of SD-WAN technologies; ? Rostelecom continues to grow its cloud services segment: ? As part of the Virtual PBX offering, Rostelecom: ? increased revenues by 60% in the second quarter of 2019; ? expanded global reach to 363 cities; ? launched a call-back option; ? finalised integration with the '1? Enterprise Management' infrastructure; ? launched a pilot speech recognition project for the virtual PBX across the territory covered by its three cross-regional branches; ? As part of the Virtual Data Centre offering, Rostelecom: ? increased the number of virtual machines by 36% in the second quarter of 2019; ? expanded the bandwidth between virtual machines by 10 times to 10 Gb/s, ? started commercial operation of 800 rack spaces at the new Udomlya Data Centre; ? launched sales of the service as a White Label product; ? switched to the Vmware NSX platform at all data centres in order to improve the reliability and accessibility of its service. ? Rostelecom signed a number of large contracts to provide communication services with Sberbank (for RUB 759 million), Rusagro (for RUB 155 million), Transneft (for RUB 150 million), Magnit (for over RUB 50 million) and others; ? Rostelecom successfully provided video surveillance for the 2019 Unified State Exam, with more than 4.5 million hours of surveillance captured; ? Rostelecom delivered a two-fold growth of revenues from its O2O[11] project in the first half of 2019; by the end of the reporting period the Company had serviced more than 146,000 km of fiber-optic communication line and 62,000 base stations of third-party operators; ? More than 30% of Rostelecom's partner operators were given dedicated access to Rostelecom online accounts to help improve transparency and efficiency in their communication; Other news ? Rostelecom's shareholders approved the Company's dividends for 2018 at RUB 2.5 per share; taking into account interim dividends for the 9 months of 2018, the total dividend payout amounts to RUB 13.9 billion for the full year of 2018 or RUB 5.0 per share. ? The Board of Directors of Rostelecom approved a revised dividend policy to amend the FCF methodology for dividends calculation. The amended FCF has been increased by subsidy from government; ? Rostelecom and Mail.ru signed an agreement for a strategic partnership in the development of e-education in Russia; ? Rostelecom and LSR Group signed an agreement to promote digital technologies in the construction industry in Russia; ? Central Telegraph PJSC, Rostelecom's subsidiary, put up for sale its properties with an area of 35,198.7 square meters at 7, Tverskaya street, Moscow,; ? Rostelecom acquired Prometey, an internet provider in St. Petersburg; ? The Analytical Credit Rating Agency (ACRA) assigned an AA(RU) credit rating to Rostelecom. OPERATING REVIEW Revenue analysis Revenue structure by services RUB million 2Q 2019 2Q 2018 change 6M 2019 6M 2018 Change Broadband 20,460 19,653 4% 41,398 38,836 7% TV services 9,262 8,488 9% 18,555 16,663 11% Fixed telephony 15,385 17,717 (13%) 31,473 36,000 (13%) Wholesale services 21,059 19,395 9% 41,446 38,794 7% Rent of channels 2,371 2,386 (1%) 4,758 4,682 2% Interconnect and 7,944 7,913 0% 16,379 16,288 1% traffic transit services VPN 7,244 5,723 27% 13,344 11,247 19% Rent and 3,500 3,374 4% 6,966 6,577 6% maintenance of telecommunications infrastructure VAS and cloud 8,925 7,470 19% 16,578 14,707 13% services Other 3,247 2,836 14% 6,064 5,446 11% telecommunications services Other 1,823 1,805 1% 3,314 3,122 6% non-telecommunicat ions services Total 80,160 77,365 4% 158,827 153,568 3% Revenue structure by customer segments RUB million 2Q 2019 2Q change 6M 6M2018 change 2018 2019 Residential 34,802 34,361 1% 70,049 68,447 2% customers B2B / State clients 30,246 28,179 7% 58,177 55,253 5% Operators 14,040 13,704 2% 28,442 27,690 3% Other 1,072 1,122 (4%) 2,159 2,179 (1%) Total 80,160 77,365 4% 158,82 153,568 3% 7 In the second quarter of 2019, revenue increased by 4% to RUB 80.2 billion, compared to the second quarter of 2018, as a result of the following factors: ? a 27% increase in revenue from VPN services, mainly due to higher demand from state and corporate clients; ? a 19% increase in revenue from VAS and cloud services, mainly due to the proceeds from "Smart City" projects, the promotion of cloud services and data centres; ? a 4% increase in revenue from broadband services due to a higher number of subscribers and higher ARPU; ? a 9% increase in revenue from pay-TV services due to growth in the IPTV subscriber base and higher ARPU; During the first six months of 2019, revenue increased by 3% to RUB 158.8 billion, compared to the first six months of 2018, as a result of the following factors: ? a 7% increase in revenue from broadband services due to a higher number of subscribers and higher ARPU; ? a 19% increase in revenue from VPN services, mainly due to higher demand from state and corporate clients; ? an 11% increase in revenue from pay-TV services due to growth in the IPTV subscriber base and higher ARPU; ? a 13% increase in revenue from VAS and cloud services, mainly due to the proceeds from "Smart City" projects, the promotion of cloud services and data centres; Operating income analysis Operating expenses structure RUB million 2Q 2019 2Q 2018 change 6M 6M change 2019 2018 Personnel costs (24,761) (24,130) 3% (50,0 (48,6 3% 71) 15) Depreciation, (16,190) (14,397) 12% (31,6 (28,4 11% Amortization and 96) 75) impairment losses Interconnection (14,715) (13,632) 8% (28,9 (27,7 4%

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 02, 2019 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)