

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open sharply lower on Friday as investors fret about the impact of the U.S.-China trade war on global growth and company profits.



Asian markets plummeted, with benchmark indexes in China, Hong Kong and Japan falling between 1.5 percent and 2.3 percent on concerns about the prolonged U.S.-China trade row.



The dollar fell while safe-haven assets such as yen and gold are on the rise amid safe-haven buying.



Oil prices rose around 2 percent in Asian trading after plunging more than 7 percent overnight, marking the biggest fall in more than four years as U.S. President Donald Trump accused Beijing of failing to follow through on pledges to buy large quantities of U.S. agricultural products and stop the sale of Fentanyl to the U.S.



In economic releases, retail sales and producer price data from Eurozone are due later in the day, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



Across the Atlantic, the monthly jobs report is likely to be in focus, potentially overshadowing separate reports on the U.S. trade deficit, consumer sentiment and factory orders.



U.S. employment is expected to climb by 164,000 jobs in July after increasing by 224,000 jobs in June. The unemployment rate is expected to hold at 3.7 percent.



On the earnings front, energy giants Chevron and Exxon Mobil are among the companies due to report their quarterly results before the opening bell.



Overnight, U.S. stocks reversed early gains to end lower and U.S. Treasury yields saw their steepest drop in over a year after Trump announced plans to impose a 10 percent tariff on the remaining $300 billion worth of Chinese imports.



The announcement came shortly after U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin wrapped up the latest round of trade talks in Shanghai.



Meanwhile, weak manufacturing and construction spending data resurrected investors' hopes for future interest rate cuts.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 0.8 percent and the S&P 500 declined 0.9 percent.



European markets rose on Thursday as investors reacted to the Fed's first hawkish cut to its main interest rate since 2008 and solid quarterly results from the likes of Societe Generale, Barclays and Standard Chartered.



The pan European Stoxx 600 gained half a percent. The German DAX also rose about half a percent and France's CAC 40 index climbed 0.7 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 finished marginally lower.



