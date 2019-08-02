

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L), a Swiss iron ore company with assets in Ukraine, reported Friday that its first-half profit after tax climbed 78 percent to $270 million from last year's $152 million.



Earnings per share were 45.8 US cents, higher than 25.8 US cents in the prior year.



Underlying EBITDA grew 59 percent from last year to $372 million. Underlying EBITDA margin improved 9 percentage points to 47 percent.



Revenues went up 28 percent to $787 million from $617 million last year, driven by higher iron ore fines prices and an increase in sales volumes.



Total pellet production increased 5 percent to 5.35 million tonnes, and sales volumes increased 4 percent to 4.99 million tonnes.



Further, the company declared interim ordinary dividend of 6.6 US cents, double than last year's 3.3 US cents.



Looking ahead, Steve Lucas, Non-Executive Chairman, said, 'Currently steel demand is muted in some regions reflecting increased raw material costs and weaker end-user demand. The Group, however, has the ability to deploy tonnage to other markets to offset any regional weakness. Overall pricing remains attractive compared to historic levels.'



