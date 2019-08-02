

KYOTO (dpa-AFX) - Kyocera Corp. (KYO), a Japanese ceramics and electronics manufacturer, reported Friday that its first-quarter profit attributable to owners of the parent declined 24.2 percent to 32.04 billion yen from last year's 42.28 billion yen.



Earnings per share dropped to 88.51 yen from 116.26 yen last year.



Operating profit dropped 39 percent from last year to 22.63 billion yen.



Sales revenue for the quarter edged down 0.7 percent to 384.94 billion yen from 387.48 billion yen a year ago.



Looking ahead for the year ending March 31, 2020, the company continues to expect profit attributable to owners of the parent to be 125.00 billion yen or 345.54 yen per basic share, operating profit of 140.00 billion yen, and Sales revenue of 1.70 trillion yen.



From the previous year, the company projects a growth of 21.1 percent in attributable profit, 47.6 percent in operating income and 4.7 percent in sales revenue.



