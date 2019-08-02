

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BT Group plc (BT_A.L, BT) reported that its first-quarter profit before tax, on IFRS 16 basis, was 642 million pounds compared to 704 million pounds on IAS 17 basis in prior year. The latest-quarter results were impacted by the higher upfront interest expense following recognition of IFRS 16 lease liabilities on 1 April 2019.



Quarterly, profit after tax was 505 million pounds, on IFRS 16 basis, compared to 549 million pounds, on IAS 17 basis, last year.



Reported revenue was 5.633 billion pounds, down 1%, due to decreases in Consumer, Enterprise and Global. This was partly offset by revenue growth in Openreach.



The company said it is on track to meet its outlook for the full year.



