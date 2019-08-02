

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc (MLC.L) reported profit before tax of 46 million pounds for the half year ended 30 June 2019 compared to 65 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share was 6.7 pence compared to 8.5 pence.



First-half revenue declined to 472 million pounds from 477 million pounds, previous year. Group RevPAR in constant currency increased by 0.2%. Like-for-like Group RevPAR decreased by 0.3%.



The Group has suspended the search for a permanent Group CEO pending the outcome of the conditional offer by CDL. No interim dividend will be declared as the terms of the offer stipulated.



For the first 21 days of July 2019, like-for-like Group RevPAR increased by 1.6%.



