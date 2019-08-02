AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR (MWRD) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Aug-2019 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 01/08/2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 66.0137 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5795011 CODE: MWRD ISIN: LU1437016972 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MWRD Sequence No.: 15509 EQS News ID: 851031 End of Announcement EQS News Service

August 02, 2019 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)