SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Hyundai Motor Co (HYMLF.OB, HYMTF.OB) said that total sales for the month of July 2019 were 352,468 vehicles, an increase of 1.6% from prior year's 346,865 vehicles.



Monthly domestic sales declined 0.1% year-over-year to 60,286 vehicles, while overseas sales increased 2.0% to 292,182 vehicles.



For the year-to-date period, total vehicles sales were 2.48 million units, down 4.2% from prior year period.



