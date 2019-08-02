

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania producer price inflation slowed for the second month in June, figures from the National Statistical Institute showed on Friday.



The producer price index climbed 3.3 percent year-on-year in June, following a 4.7 percent rise in May. In April, inflation was 5.60 percent.



Domestic producer prices and export market prices rose 4.69 percent and 1.03 percent, respectively, in June.



On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 0.8 percent in June.



Separate data from the National Statistical Institute showed that the retail sales rose 5.7 percent annually in June, following a 3.9 percent in the previous month.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales grew 1.3 percent in June, after a 0.5 percent in the prior month.



