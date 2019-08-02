

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Friday, Eurostat releases euro area retail sales and producer price data. Sales are forecast to grow 0.2 percent on month in June, reversing a 0.3 percent drop in May.



Ahead of these data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the greenback and the yen, it fell against the franc. Against the pound, it held steady.



The euro was worth 1.1097 against the greenback, 118.61 against the yen, 1.0944 against the franc and 0.9156 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



