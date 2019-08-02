

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's unemployment decreased for the fifth month in a row in July to reach its lowest level in over a decade, preliminary data from the Labor Ministry showed on Friday.



The number of unemployed fell by 4,253 persons or 0.14 percent from June, when the figure declined 2.07 percent.



The jobless total of 3.01 million was the lowest since November 2008, the ministry said.



Year-on-year, the unemployment figure decreased 3.94 percent in July. The pace of decline slowed for a second straight month.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the number of unemployed rose by 2,915 persons from June.



