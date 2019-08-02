

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial production declined for the fourth month in a row in June and the pace doubled, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Friday.



Industrial production declined a working day adjusted 1.2 percent year-on-year in June, following a 0.6 percent fall in May.



The biggest decline was in intermediate goods, down 2.8 percent annually. Production of capital goods and consumer goods fell by 1.7 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production fell 0.2 percent in June, after a 1.0 percent rise in the previous month.



On a non-adjusted basis, industrial production declined 4.2 percent annually in June.



In the second quarter, industrial production decreased 0.7 percent from the previous three months.



