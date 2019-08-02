

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks succumbed to heavy selling pressure on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump escalated his trade war with China, citing lack of progress in trade talks.



Trump's announcement on Thursday to impose a 10 percent tariff on $300 billion of Chinese imports from September 1 extended tariffs to nearly all China's imports into the United States.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down as much as 154 points or 2.78 percent at 5,403 after climbing 0.7 percent on Thursday.



Credit Agricole Group shares slumped 4.4 percent. The bank reported that its second-quarter net income group share declined 12.7 percent to 1.81 billion euros from last year's 12.08 billion euros, hit by a weak performance at its corporate and investment banking arm.



BNP Paribas lost 3.9 percent and Societe Generale declined 3.7 percent.



In economic releases, Eurozone retail sales rebounded at a faster than expected pace in June driven by both food and non-food turnover, Eurostat reported.



Retail sales expanded 1.1 percent month-on-month in June, reversing a 0.6 percent fall in May. Sales were forecast to grow marginally by 0.2 percent.



