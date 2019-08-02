BLUE PLANET INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

ANNUAL INFORMATION UPDATE

Pursuant to Prospectus Rule 5.2 Blue Planet Investment Trust plc sets out below a brief description of the information published throughout the 12 months up to and including 30thApril 2019 by or for the Company.

In accordance with Article 27.3 of the Prospectus Directive, it is acknowledged that some of the information referred to in this update was up to date at the time the information was published but may now be out of date. To avoid an unnecessarily lengthy document the information is referred to in this update rather than included in full.

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENTS

The announcements listed below were published on the London Stock exchange via RNS, a Regulatory Information Service and can be obtained from their website at www.londonstockexchange.com or via the website www.blueplanet.eu Date Heading 04-May-18 Net Asset Value(s) 04-May-18 Portfolio Holdings 08-May-18 Net Asset Value(s) 14-May-18 Net Asset Value(s) 21-May-18 Net Asset Value(s) 29-May-18 Net Asset Value(s) 06-June-18 Net Asset Value(s) 11-June-18 Net Asset Value(s) 11-June-18 Portfolio Holdings 18-June-18 Net Asset Value(s) 25-June-18 Net Asset Value(s) 05-July-18 Net Asset Value(s) 09-July-18 Net Asset Value(s) 12-July-18 Portfolio Holdings 16-July-18 Net Asset Value(s) 19-July-18 Dividend Declaration 23-July-18 Net Asset Value(s) 25-July-18 Notice of AGM and Annual Report as at 30 April 2018 30-July-18 Net Asset Value(s) 06-August-18 Net Asset Value(s) 06-August-18 Portfolio Holdings 06-August-18 Annual Information update 13-August-18 Net Asset Value(s) 20-August-18 Net Asset Value(s) 28-August-18 Results of AGM 2018 28-August-18 Net Asset Value(s) 06-September-18 Net Asset Value(s) 10-September-18 Net Asset Value(s) 17-September-18 Net Asset Value(s) 17-September-18 Portfolio Holdings 24-September-18 Net Asset Value(s) 04-October-18 Net Asset Value(s) 08-October-18 Net Asset Value(s) 08-October-18 Portfolio Holdings 15-October-18 Net Asset Value(s) 22-October-18 Net Asset Value(s) 29-October-18 Net Asset Value(s) 06-November-18 Net Asset Value(s) 09-November-18 Portfolio Holdings 12-November-18 Net Asset Value(s) 19-November-18 Net Asset Value(s) 21-November-18 Change of auditor 26-November-18 Net Asset Value(s) 06-December-18 Net Asset Value(s) 10-December-18 Net Asset Value(s) 11-December-18 Portfolio Holdings 17-December-18 Net Asset Value(s) 20-December-18 Half Year Report & Accounts to 31 October 2018 24-December-18 Net Asset Value(s) 31-December-18 Net Asset Value(s) 07-January-19 Net Asset Value(s) 10-January-19 Portfolio Holdings 14-January-19 Net Asset Value(s) 21-January-19 Net Asset Value(s) 28-January-19 Net Asset Value(s) 06-February-19 Net Asset Value(s) 06-February-19 Portfolio Holdings 11-February-19 Net Asset Value(s) 18-February-19 Net Asset Value(s) 25-February-19 Net Asset Value(s) 06-March-19 Net Asset Value(s) 11-March-19 Portfolio Holdings 11-March-19 Net Asset Value(s) 12-March-19 Director Change 12-March-19 Director Change 18-March-19 Net Asset Value(s) 25-March-19 Net Asset Value(s) 04-April-19 Net Asset Value(s) 08-April-19 Net Asset Value(s) 08-April-19 Portfolio Holdings 15-April-19 Net Asset Value(s) 23-April-19 Net Asset Value(s) 29-April-19 Net Asset Value(s)

2. DOCUMENTS FILED AT COMPANIES HOUSE

All of the documents listed below were filed with the Registrar of Companies in Scotland on or around the dates indicated:

Date Description Form 24 OCT 2018 Annual Report & Accounts to 30 APR 2018 incl. Notice of AGM on 28 AUG 2018 24 OCT 2018 Certified Resolutions passed 28 NOV 2018 Auditor's Resignation & Appointment 04 JAN 2019 Confirmation Statement CS01 12 MAR 2019 Retirement of Director TM01 12 MAR 2019 Appointment of Director AP01

The documents were filed with the Registrar of Companies at Companies House and can be obtained from Companies House, 4th floor, Edinburgh Quay 2, 139 Fountainbridge, Edinburgh EH3 9FF or through Companies House at http://www.companieshouse.gov.uk/

3. DOCUMENTS SUBMITTED TO THE UK LISTING AUTHORITY

During the period, the following documents have been submitted to the United Kingdom Listing Authority ("UKLA"). These are available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM , the National Storage Mechanism acts as the official mechanism for storage or regulated information in the UK.

25 JUL 2018 Annual Report & Accounts to 30 APR 2018 incl.

Notice of AGM, Proxy Card and Letter of Direction 28 AUG 2018 Certified Resolution passed 20 DEC 2018 Half Yearly Report and Accounts to 31 OCT 2018

4.INFORMATION PROVIDED TO SHAREHOLDERS

25 JUL 2018 Annual Report & Accounts to 30 APR 2018 incl.

Notice of AGM, Proxy Card and Letter of Direction 20 DEC 2018 Half Yearly Report & Accounts to 31 OCT 2018

5. ANNUAL AND INTERIM REPORTS

The Company's Annual and Interim Reports can be found on the website www.blueplanet.eu

BLUE PLANET INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, COMPANY SECRETARY

TEL: +44 (0)131 466 6666

EMAIL: info@blueplanet.eu