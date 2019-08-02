MONDI PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI

JSE share code: MNP ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

2 August 2019

TRANSACTION IN MONDI plc ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.20 EACH

On 2 August 2019, a conditional award of shares took place under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP).

Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan

There follows a notification form for a PDMR of Mondi plc.

Sponsor in South Africa: UBS South Africa (Pty) Ltd

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person

a) Name Alessandro Dazza

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status CEO Fibre Packaging / Converting

b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Mondi plc

b) LEI 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code



Ordinary shares of €0.20 each





GB00B1CRLC47

b) Nature of the transaction Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £17.73 11,634

d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price



11,634





£17.73

e) Date of transaction 2019-08-02