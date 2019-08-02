MONDI PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, August 2
Mondi plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
(Registered number: 6209386)
LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
LSE share code: MNDI
JSE share code: MNP ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47
2 August 2019
TRANSACTION IN MONDI plc ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.20 EACH
On 2 August 2019, a conditional award of shares took place under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP).
Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
|Date of transaction
|2 August 2019
|Class of share
|Ordinary
|Option price
|Nil cost award
|Vesting date
|After the announcement of the final results for 2021 in early 2022
|Performance conditions
|One half TSR and one half ROCE each measured over the 3 financial years ending 31 December 2021.
|Additional Information
|The LTIP award is based on a percentage of the Executive's salary as approved by the Mondi Remuneration Committee.
There follows a notification form for a PDMR of Mondi plc.
Sponsor in South Africa: UBS South Africa (Pty) Ltd
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
|a)
|Name
|Alessandro Dazza
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO Fibre Packaging / Converting
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Conditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
11,634
£17.73
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2019-08-02
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market