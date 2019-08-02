sprite-preloader
MONDI PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

London, August 2

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI

JSE share code: MNP ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

2 August 2019

TRANSACTION IN MONDI plc ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.20 EACH

On 2 August 2019, a conditional award of shares took place under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP).

Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan

Date of transaction2 August 2019
Class of shareOrdinary
Option priceNil cost award
Vesting dateAfter the announcement of the final results for 2021 in early 2022
Performance conditionsOne half TSR and one half ROCE each measured over the 3 financial years ending 31 December 2021.
Additional InformationThe LTIP award is based on a percentage of the Executive's salary as approved by the Mondi Remuneration Committee.

There follows a notification form for a PDMR of Mondi plc.

Sponsor in South Africa: UBS South Africa (Pty) Ltd

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)NameAlessandro Dazza
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO Fibre Packaging / Converting
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each


GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transactionConditional grant of shares under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£17.7311,634
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

11,634


£17.73
e)Date of transaction2019-08-02
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market

