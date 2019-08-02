

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Friday, HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY), a provider of cost containment solutions, raised its revenue outlook for the full year 2019.



For fiscal 2019, the company raised its revenue outlook to a range of $650 million to $660 million from the prior projection between $640 million and $650 million.



It also now expects net income in the range of $85 million to $90 million, compared to the previous outlook range of $64 million to $70 million.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.17 per share on revenues of $647.27 million for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



