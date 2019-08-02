Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 01-August-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 355.69p INCLUDING current year revenue 362.28p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 349.76p INCLUDING current year revenue 356.35p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---