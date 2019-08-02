Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc (JPXU LN) Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Aug-2019 / 12:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc DEALING DATE: 01-Aug-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 119.2236 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 364364 CODE: JPXU LN ISIN: LU1646359882 ISIN: LU1646359882 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPXU LN Sequence No.: 15560 EQS News ID: 851195 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 02, 2019 06:41 ET (10:41 GMT)